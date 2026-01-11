Scandal and Protests: The Troubled Saga of Rahul Mamkootathil

Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, sparked a tense scene at a government hospital as activists from DYFI and Yuva Morcha staged a protest against his arrival for a medical examination on Sunday.

The Palakkad legislator faced questioning at a local police camp before being transported to the hospital amid heavy protestor presence and police protection.

This latest arrest marks the third sexual assault allegation against Mamkootathil, escalating tensions and leading to uproar among various political youth groups demanding accountability and justice.