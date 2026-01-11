Left Menu

Scandal and Protests: The Troubled Saga of Rahul Mamkootathil

Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA from Palakkad, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case. His arrival at a hospital for medical examination sparked protests from DYFI and Yuva Morcha activists. This marks the third such case against him, with the victim's statement recorded via video conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:13 IST
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, sparked a tense scene at a government hospital as activists from DYFI and Yuva Morcha staged a protest against his arrival for a medical examination on Sunday.

The Palakkad legislator faced questioning at a local police camp before being transported to the hospital amid heavy protestor presence and police protection.

This latest arrest marks the third sexual assault allegation against Mamkootathil, escalating tensions and leading to uproar among various political youth groups demanding accountability and justice.

