Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal
Sabarimala's chief priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru, was arrested in a gold loss case. The CPI (M) and Congress emphasize equality before law. Allegations involve close ties with the main accused. The Kerala High Court oversees the investigation, highlighting political tensions and religious implications.
- Country:
- India
The recent arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest at Sabarimala, has stirred political and religious waves across Kerala. Accused in a high-profile gold loss case, the arrest followed after investigations linked him to the primary suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty.
While the Congress party, represented by Ramesh Chennithala, stresses the inevitability of law's course, the ruling CPI (M) maintains a reserved stance, with Minister P Rajeeve recognizing the ongoing High Court-monitored probe. This has sparked public discourse on the accountability of religious authorities.
The case, still under investigation, involves complex religious, political, and cultural dimensions, as the priest's storied lineage, Thazhamon Madom, faces scrutiny. The SIT hunts for complete transparency, with the gold loss incident threatening to unsettle historic reverence and longstanding traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's double-engine government will power Kerala, says Sobha Surendran
Amit Shah's Kerala Visit: Boosting BJP's Assembly Poll Campaign
Kerala Minister Krishnankutty Steps Aside for New Faces in Assembly Polls
Political Manoeuvres in Ambernath: Congress Councillors' Suspension Sparks Debate
Court Overrules Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Process