Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

The recent arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest at Sabarimala, has stirred political and religious waves across Kerala. Accused in a high-profile gold loss case, the arrest followed after investigations linked him to the primary suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty.

While the Congress party, represented by Ramesh Chennithala, stresses the inevitability of law's course, the ruling CPI (M) maintains a reserved stance, with Minister P Rajeeve recognizing the ongoing High Court-monitored probe. This has sparked public discourse on the accountability of religious authorities.

The case, still under investigation, involves complex religious, political, and cultural dimensions, as the priest's storied lineage, Thazhamon Madom, faces scrutiny. The SIT hunts for complete transparency, with the gold loss incident threatening to unsettle historic reverence and longstanding traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)