Bengaluru CBI Nabs Joint Director in 9.5 Lakh Bribery Sting

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a significant operation, apprehended two individuals in Bengaluru, including a Joint Director from the Central Power Research Institute. The arrests occurred during a bribe transaction of Rs. 9.5 lakh, as confirmed by the CBI's official release.

The CBI had registered the case on January 8, 2026, against the Joint Director and private affiliates, for allegedly soliciting bribes to provide favorable test reports on electrical equipment by Sudhir Group of Companies. A cleverly executed trap led to the suspects' capture on January 9, 2026.

Further searches at the public servant's residence yielded Rs. 3.59 crore in cash, diverse foreign currencies approximating Rs. 405,858, jewelry, and significant documents. The cumulative cash recovery now stands at Rs. 3.76 crore. The investigation remains active as further searches continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)