Orissa High Court Questions SP's Contemptuous Comment on Sub Judice Case

The Orissa High Court has demanded an explanation from Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M for publicly commenting on a sub judice election case tied to a murder investigation. The statement linked the election petition with the murder of BJP leader Pitabas Panda, potentially implicating political figures in Berhampur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:26 IST
The Orissa High Court has taken serious note of public remarks made by Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M regarding a sub judice election matter connected to a high-profile murder case. The court perceives these comments as contempt of court and has summoned the SP to explain his actions.

Justice Sashikanta Mishra's directive follows allegations by petitioner Manoj Kumar Panda of unlawful detainment and police interrogation over the petition challenging BJP MLA K Anil Kumar's 2024 election. The court expects a response by November 7, 2025.

Amid the investigation into BJP leader Pitabas Panda's murder, an election petition surfaced linking former political figures. The SP's statements further entwined these legal proceedings, alleging a conspiracy to disqualify a sitting MLA, thereby intensifying political tensions in Berhampur.

