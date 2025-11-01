Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Teen's Fate Sealed by Human Traffickers

An 18-year-old from Haryana was killed by human traffickers in Guatemala after attempting to migrate to the US via illegal 'dunki' routes. His family paid large sums to traffickers but later received proof of his death. The case highlights the dangers of unsafe migration pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaithal | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:32 IST
Tragic Journey: Teen's Fate Sealed by Human Traffickers
Yuvraj
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old from Haryana, identified as Yuvraj, met a tragic end after his attempt to migrate to the United States through illegal 'dunki' routes led him into the hands of human traffickers in Guatemala.

Yuvraj, the son of an agriculturist in Kaithal's Mohna village, aspired to support his family by finding work in America. His family paid substantial amounts to local travel agents who assured a safe journey. However, communication with Yuvraj ceased, and they later received videos of him being held captive, along with rising ransom demands.

Gurpej Singh, Yuvraj's maternal uncle, disclosed that the family eventually paid a total between Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh, only to receive a death certificate and photos confirming Yuvraj's demise. Despite earlier police involvement, the family was recently notified of this tragic news, shining a light on the perils faced by many using illegal migration routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025