Tragic Journey: Teen's Fate Sealed by Human Traffickers

An 18-year-old from Haryana, identified as Yuvraj, met a tragic end after his attempt to migrate to the United States through illegal 'dunki' routes led him into the hands of human traffickers in Guatemala.

Yuvraj, the son of an agriculturist in Kaithal's Mohna village, aspired to support his family by finding work in America. His family paid substantial amounts to local travel agents who assured a safe journey. However, communication with Yuvraj ceased, and they later received videos of him being held captive, along with rising ransom demands.

Gurpej Singh, Yuvraj's maternal uncle, disclosed that the family eventually paid a total between Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh, only to receive a death certificate and photos confirming Yuvraj's demise. Despite earlier police involvement, the family was recently notified of this tragic news, shining a light on the perils faced by many using illegal migration routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)