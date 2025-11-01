Left Menu

Drug Bust Unveils Narcotics Network in Telangana

Two individuals were arrested by the Telangana EAGLE Force for allegedly possessing and selling narcotics, including MDMA and cocaine. The arrests, made at Bollarum checkpost, led to the seizure of various drugs, cash, and a vehicle. Additionally, police raided a pub and caught three drug users.

Updated: 01-11-2025 17:27 IST
In a significant crackdown, Telangana's anti-narcotics wing EAGLE announced the arrest of two individuals accused of possessing and selling narcotics, such as MDMA and cocaine, on Saturday.

The arrests were executed by the EAGLE Force in collaboration with Bollarum Police, as the suspects attempted to sell narcotics at a Bollarum checkpost on October 30, according to officials. Narcotic substances, a sum of Rs 48,000, mobile devices, and a vehicle were seized from them.

The apprehended individuals, both in their mid-20s, allegedly sourced the drugs from Nandu, a Kerala native residing in Bengaluru. Additionally, a raid at a Jubilee Hills pub on October 31 led to the capture of three drug consumers who tested positive for substances like Opioid, Meth, and THC.

