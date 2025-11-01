Gang Rivalry Suspected in Pune Shooting
In Pune's Kondhwa area, a 35-year-old man named Ganesh Kale was shot dead in an incident suspected to be linked to gang rivalry. The assailants, riding two motorcycles, fired multiple rounds, leading to Kale's death. Police have gathered critical evidence and continue investigations to apprehend the suspects.
In a chilling incident in Pune's Kondhwa area, a man identified as Ganesh Kale was shot dead on Saturday, allegedly due to gang rivalry. Police officials suspect Kale's murder might be tied to a background of criminal affiliations, as he is the brother of a murder accused.
The tragic event unfolded when Kale was ambushed by four attackers on motorcycles, who fired several rounds from a pistol as he left his home for work. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities have collected key evidence from the scene and are vigorously pursuing leads to capture the perpetrators. The investigation is ongoing, with all possible motives being explored.
