Maj. Gen. Sharma Takes Helm of Kilo Force in North Kashmir

Major General Tushar Sharma officially took command of the Army's counter-insurgency unit known as Kilo Force on Saturday. This unit is specifically responsible for anti-terror operations in north Kashmir.

Sharma stepped into this new role as the 21st general officer commanding of Kilo Force, succeeding Maj. Gen. Vivek Narang, according to a defense spokesperson. His background is rooted in diverse military appointments and extensive counter-terrorism experience.

Upon his assumption of command, Maj. Gen. Sharma paid tribute to the unit's fallen heroes, imploring the troops to continue their dedication to duty. He underscored the necessity of combat readiness to effectively hinder hostile plans in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)