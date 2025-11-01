Left Menu

Maj. Gen. Sharma Takes Helm of Kilo Force in North Kashmir

Major General Tushar Sharma has assumed command of the Kilo Force, an Indian Army counter-insurgency unit in north Kashmir. Succeeding Maj. Gen. Vivek Narang, Sharma brings extensive experience in counter-terrorism operations. He emphasized the importance of combat readiness against hostile forces.

Major General Tushar Sharma officially took command of the Army's counter-insurgency unit known as Kilo Force on Saturday. This unit is specifically responsible for anti-terror operations in north Kashmir.

Sharma stepped into this new role as the 21st general officer commanding of Kilo Force, succeeding Maj. Gen. Vivek Narang, according to a defense spokesperson. His background is rooted in diverse military appointments and extensive counter-terrorism experience.

Upon his assumption of command, Maj. Gen. Sharma paid tribute to the unit's fallen heroes, imploring the troops to continue their dedication to duty. He underscored the necessity of combat readiness to effectively hinder hostile plans in the region.

