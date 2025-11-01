Tragic End in Cyber Scam: Woman's Suicide After Online Fraud

A young woman lost her life in a tragic incident linked to cyber fraud. Bhavna Pal, aged 21, was found dead in the Betwa River after she allegedly took her own life due to distress caused by an online scam, local police reported.

Pal, a resident of the Milan locality, reportedly fell victim to fraudsters who promised her a job but financially exploited her instead. Her husband, Sher Singh Pal, informed authorities that his wife had been cheated out of approximately Rs 5,000.

Baruasagar Police Station's Station House Officer, Rahul Rathore, confirmed that while a formal complaint has not yet been filed, the investigation is ongoing and necessary actions will be taken post-complaint. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)