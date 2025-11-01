Left Menu

Tragic End in Cyber Scam: Woman's Suicide After Online Fraud

A 21-year-old woman named Bhavna Pal allegedly took her own life after falling victim to cyber fraud. Her body was found in the Betwa River. Despite her husband reporting the financial scam, no formal complaint has been filed. Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:14 IST
Tragic End in Cyber Scam: Woman's Suicide After Online Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman lost her life in a tragic incident linked to cyber fraud. Bhavna Pal, aged 21, was found dead in the Betwa River after she allegedly took her own life due to distress caused by an online scam, local police reported.

Pal, a resident of the Milan locality, reportedly fell victim to fraudsters who promised her a job but financially exploited her instead. Her husband, Sher Singh Pal, informed authorities that his wife had been cheated out of approximately Rs 5,000.

Baruasagar Police Station's Station House Officer, Rahul Rathore, confirmed that while a formal complaint has not yet been filed, the investigation is ongoing and necessary actions will be taken post-complaint. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025