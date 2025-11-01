Left Menu

Exercise Trishul: Strengthening India's Defense through Joint Synergy

Updated: 01-11-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major military exercise, Exercise Trishul, is set to take place in India's western sector, highlighting joint operations among the nation's armed forces, officials announced on Saturday.

This tri-service exercise underscores India's determination to protect its borders through the principles of jointness, self-reliance, and innovation, according to the defense ministry.

Designed to enhance interoperability among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, Exercise Trishul serves as a testament to their unified strength, preparing them for future conflicts in complex environments.

