Exercise Trishul: Strengthening India's Defense through Joint Synergy
Exercise Trishul is a tri-service military exercise aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among India’s three armed forces. The exercise embodies the spirit of jointness, self-reliance, and innovation, ensuring integrated operations across various terrains, reaffirming the commitment to a tech-enabled, future-ready defense force.
A major military exercise, Exercise Trishul, is set to take place in India's western sector, highlighting joint operations among the nation's armed forces, officials announced on Saturday.
This tri-service exercise underscores India's determination to protect its borders through the principles of jointness, self-reliance, and innovation, according to the defense ministry.
Designed to enhance interoperability among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, Exercise Trishul serves as a testament to their unified strength, preparing them for future conflicts in complex environments.
