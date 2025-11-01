Rammohan Naidu Inaugurates New Crèche Facility at Udaan Bhawan

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, inaugurated a newly established Crèche Facility at Udaan Bhawan, the headquarters of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in New Delhi. The initiative represents a progressive step toward creating an inclusive, supportive, and family-friendly workplace for ministry employees and affiliated organizations.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials from MoCA and its attached and subordinate offices, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

Promoting Work-Life Balance and Employee Welfare

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Rammohan Naidu emphasized that the government is committed to fostering a people-centric workplace, particularly one that supports employees in managing both professional and family responsibilities.

“This crèche symbolizes our effort to make the Ministry of Civil Aviation not just a place of work but a space of care and balance,” he said. “When employees know their children are safe and happy, they are able to perform better and contribute more effectively to national service.”

He noted that such welfare initiatives are integral to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India, where employee well-being and productivity go hand in hand.

A Thoughtfully Designed Facility for Young Children

Following the formal inauguration, children greeted the Minister with flowers, after which he toured the facility, inspecting its layout, amenities, and safety provisions. Shri Naidu interacted warmly with the children and their parents and distributed toys and chocolates, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

The crèche has been specially designed to cater to children between six months and six years of age, providing a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment. It is equipped with:

Dedicated play and learning zones to encourage creativity and early education.

Nutritional support and health monitoring, ensuring holistic development.

Sleeping and feeding areas designed for comfort and hygiene.

Round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and child-proof safety features for maximum security.

Located on the ground floor of Udaan Bhawan, the crèche ensures easy accessibility for working parents, including mothers returning from maternity leave. It will serve employees of MoCA, AAI, DGCA, BCAS, AAIB, and AERA, offering a shared resource across multiple departments under the Ministry.

Part of Special Campaign 5.0: Optimizing Space, Enhancing Welfare

The establishment of the crèche aligns with the objectives of Special Campaign 5.0, launched by the Government of India to ensure the productive use of vacant or underutilized spaces in government buildings. Under this initiative, ministries are encouraged to repurpose unused infrastructure for activities that enhance employee welfare, efficiency, and service delivery.

In this spirit, the MoCA converted part of its premises into a vibrant childcare facility, reflecting both administrative innovation and a commitment to inclusivity.

Officials noted that such measures not only improve the work environment but also help retain skilled professionals, particularly women, by addressing one of the key challenges in the modern workplace — access to affordable and reliable childcare.

Championing Gender Equality and Inclusive Governance

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has, in recent years, undertaken several initiatives to empower women professionals and promote gender equality in aviation administration. Establishing the crèche is part of a broader vision to enable women to re-enter the workforce with confidence after maternity breaks, without compromising their caregiving responsibilities.

By facilitating a safe and supportive space for young children, the Ministry also aims to enhance workplace diversity, encourage greater participation of women in leadership roles, and inspire similar models across other ministries.

“This initiative reflects a modern, inclusive outlook—one that prioritizes care as much as career,” remarked a senior official from MoCA, adding that the facility would serve as a model for other departments under the Government of India.

A Model of Care and Efficiency in Government Premises

The crèche’s operational model ensures professional childcare management with trained attendants, early education instructors, and health supervision staff. The environment has been designed to combine learning with play, helping children build essential cognitive and social skills.

Parents visiting the crèche during the inauguration expressed gratitude to the Ministry, noting that such facilities not only reduce daily stress but also foster a sense of community among employees. “It’s reassuring to know that our children are nearby and in safe hands while we work,” said one employee.

The initiative has been widely appreciated as an example of how government departments can blend administrative efficiency with employee well-being, contributing to better morale and institutional culture.

Reinforcing the Ministry’s Commitment to People-Centric Governance

The launch of the Udaan Bhawan crèche underscores MoCA’s ongoing efforts to make government workplaces more humane and forward-thinking. Alongside initiatives like digital transformation, public service delivery improvement, and infrastructure modernization, the Ministry is equally focused on employee-centered reforms that improve overall performance.

The Civil Aviation Minister reiterated that similar welfare and inclusion-focused initiatives will continue across the Ministry’s network of offices and organizations. He added that future campaigns would aim to replicate this model in regional aviation offices and airport administrative hubs across the country.

Nurturing Families, Empowering the Workforce

The inauguration of the crèche facility at Udaan Bhawan stands as a symbol of progressive governance, one that places family well-being and professional excellence on equal footing.

As India’s aviation sector continues to expand, the Ministry’s focus on inclusive, compassionate workplace policies highlights a new era in government administration—where people, productivity, and purpose coexist harmoniously.