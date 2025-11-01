Left Menu

Guardians of Democracy: Upholding the Indian Constitution

The Chief Justice of India underscored the strength of Indian democracy rooted in its Constitution while speaking at Allahabad University. Emphasizing India's unified constitutional framework, he highlighted its role in accessible justice. Tributes were paid to Dr. B R Ambedkar for advocating liberalism, social justice, and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

01-11-2025
The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, lauded the Indian Constitution's pivotal role in fortifying the nation's democratic structure during his address at Allahabad University. Highlighting its unique unified framework, he emphasized how the Constitution serves both the central and state governments effectively.

Justice Gavai further elaborated on the judicial system's accessibility, spanning from district courts to the Supreme Court, ensuring justice for all. He defended the collegium system, attributing its success to a blend of inputs from both state and central entities, contrasting with less stable democracies in neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

Tributes flowed for Dr. B R Ambedkar as Justice Vikram Nath praised his dedication to liberalism and social justice. Ambedkar's advocacy for caste elimination and the empowerment through education as highlighted by Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava, marked a significant stride towards equality and nation-building.

