Mystery Surrounds Intentional Explosion at Harvard Medical School
An intentional explosion occurred at Harvard Medical School on Saturday, with no reported injuries. University police attempted to intercept two unidentified individuals involved. The Boston Fire Department confirmed the explosion was deliberate, and no additional devices were found in the building.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 02-11-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 03:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
An explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School has been confirmed as intentional, according to authorities. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
University police reported that an officer responding to a fire alarm encountered two unidentified individuals fleeing from the Goldenson Building, where the alert was activated.
The Boston Fire Department ruled the explosion intentional and confirmed that a subsequent search found no further devices within the building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
