Train Stabbing Spree in Eastern England: Arrests Made

In a disturbing incident, two men were arrested in connection with stabbings on a train traveling to Huntingdon, located in eastern England. Cambridgeshire police received reports around 1939 GMT on Saturday, leading to swift action.

Upon being informed of the attacks, armed officers immediately responded and stopped the train at Huntingdon, apprehending the two suspects. Multiple individuals sustained injuries and have been transported to hospital for treatment, according to police sources.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to social media platform X, expressing his thoughts for all affected by the 'appalling incident.' He also commended the emergency services for their rapid response in handling the crisis.