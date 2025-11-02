Odisha Recruitment Scam Unveiled: Mastermind Arrested at India-Nepal Border
Shankar Prusty, the alleged mastermind behind a major recruitment scam in Odisha, was apprehended near the India-Nepal border. The scam involved the illegal selection of sub-inspectors for police services. A total of 124 individuals were arrested, including several job aspirants, who paid large sums as part of the racket.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Shankar Prusty, the suspected ringleader of a widespread sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha, was captured at the India-Nepal border, officials revealed on Sunday.
Prusty, who had been evading arrest since the scam surfaced on September 30, was detained with the assistance of Uttarakhand Police. He was transported to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation by the Crime Branch.
As the proprietor of Panchsoft Technologies, Prusty played a pivotal role in the examination process, outsourced by the Odisha Police. Although he denies any wrongdoing, the Odisha government has recommended a CBI investigation, citing the scam's inter-state reach and organized nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)