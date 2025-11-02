Left Menu

Odisha Recruitment Scam Unveiled: Mastermind Arrested at India-Nepal Border

Shankar Prusty, the alleged mastermind behind a major recruitment scam in Odisha, was apprehended near the India-Nepal border. The scam involved the illegal selection of sub-inspectors for police services. A total of 124 individuals were arrested, including several job aspirants, who paid large sums as part of the racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:36 IST
Odisha Recruitment Scam Unveiled: Mastermind Arrested at India-Nepal Border
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Shankar Prusty, the suspected ringleader of a widespread sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha, was captured at the India-Nepal border, officials revealed on Sunday.

Prusty, who had been evading arrest since the scam surfaced on September 30, was detained with the assistance of Uttarakhand Police. He was transported to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation by the Crime Branch.

As the proprietor of Panchsoft Technologies, Prusty played a pivotal role in the examination process, outsourced by the Odisha Police. Although he denies any wrongdoing, the Odisha government has recommended a CBI investigation, citing the scam's inter-state reach and organized nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025