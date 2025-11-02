Press Freedom Under Siege in Punjab: Newspaper Deliveries Delayed Amid Police Raids

In a move that has stirred significant political controversy, newspaper deliveries in Punjab faced delays on Sunday due to extensive vehicle checks conducted by police. The checks, which specifically targeted commercial transports, have sparked sharp criticism from opposition parties against the AAP-led government.

Despite clarifications from Punjab Police stating that the vehicle checks were informed by critical intelligence inputs, opposition figures have labeled the actions as an attack on press freedom. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed the raids reflected a 'chilling attack' on the free press, while BJP's Ashwani Sharma called the situation an 'undeclared Emergency'.

In a statement, the Punjab Police highlighted the state's border security concerns, mentioning threats from Pakistan's ISI. However, media organizations, including the Chandigarh Press Club, strongly condemned the disruption of newspaper distribution and urged the government to ensure the protection of press freedom.