IED Attack Shakes Police Convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a violent turn of events, a police convoy came under attack from an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving several officers injured.

The attack, which occurred in Hangu district as the police were returning from a peace committee meeting, injured Station House Officer Imranuddin and two other policemen. All were immediately taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Doaba, where they are said to be in stable condition.

The police have launched a manhunt in response, scouring the region for the perpetrators. An exchange of gunfire was reported between the attackers and law enforcement. The provincial Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, has requested a comprehensive report on the incident from the KP inspector general of police.

(With inputs from agencies.)