Police Land Grabbing Shocker: Encroachment on Reserved Quarters Revealed

In Mathura, a public grievance hearing exposed the encroachment of land allocated for police quarters 33 years ago. Senior officials vowed action after learning police failed to clear the obstruction. A local even sold part of the land illegally, blocking efforts for reclaiming with a court stay order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a public grievance hearing in Mathura, senior officials, including District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, were surprised by a complaint about land encroachment for police quarters dating back 33 years.

The land, originally allotted to the gram panchayat in Mant for the construction of police residences, remains unoccupied, prompting concerns about the police's inability to address such issues. This raises questions about public trust in law enforcement.

Local authorities, including Mant SHO Jasbir Singh and Circle Officer Ashish Sharma, have been instructed to expedite the measurement and reclaim possession of the land. The situation is further complicated by illegal sales of the property and legal obstructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

