Police Land Grabbing Shocker: Encroachment on Reserved Quarters Revealed

During a public grievance hearing in Mathura, senior officials, including District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar, were surprised by a complaint about land encroachment for police quarters dating back 33 years.

The land, originally allotted to the gram panchayat in Mant for the construction of police residences, remains unoccupied, prompting concerns about the police's inability to address such issues. This raises questions about public trust in law enforcement.

Local authorities, including Mant SHO Jasbir Singh and Circle Officer Ashish Sharma, have been instructed to expedite the measurement and reclaim possession of the land. The situation is further complicated by illegal sales of the property and legal obstructions.

