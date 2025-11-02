Contractual Employee Arrested for Forging Delhi CM's Office Letterheads to Dupe Patients

A contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been arrested for allegedly forging official letterheads of the Delhi Chief Minister's Office. The accused, identified as Sonu, is said to have duped indigent patients by promising free treatment in private hospitals under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

The arrest, which took place on October 30, followed a complaint from the Chief Minister's Office. An investigation revealed that Sonu, a gardener for the MCD, had crafted five fake letters over the past one and a half months to delude several hospitals across Delhi.

Sonu's scheme unravelled when Maharaja Agrasen Hospital contacted the CM's office to authenticate a dubious letter. Further inquiry revealed that Sonu manipulated patients by impersonating an official and demanded money for arranging the 'free treatment'. Authorities are continuing to probe for additional participants in the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)