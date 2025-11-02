Tragic End to Secret Affair: Woman Fatally Stabbed

A grim incident unfolded as a 40-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her male friend. The attack happened after the woman allegedly pressured the man, who was already married, to marry her.

This tragic event took place near Pillanna Garden, under the jurisdiction of the K G Halli Police Station, on Friday. The woman, who worked as a domestic help, was in a discreet relationship with the 43-year-old accused, police reported.

On the pretext of a conversation, the accused lured the victim to the crime scene, where he allegedly stabbed her multiple times. Despite passerby efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police have registered a case and apprehended the accused.

