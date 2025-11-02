Left Menu

Tragic End to Secret Affair: Woman Fatally Stabbed

A 40-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her male friend after she pressured him to marry her. The incident occurred near Pillanna Garden, K G Halli. The suspect, a married man, has been arrested. They were in a secret relationship, which turned violent over marriage discussions.

Updated: 02-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:43 IST
A grim incident unfolded as a 40-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her male friend. The attack happened after the woman allegedly pressured the man, who was already married, to marry her.

This tragic event took place near Pillanna Garden, under the jurisdiction of the K G Halli Police Station, on Friday. The woman, who worked as a domestic help, was in a discreet relationship with the 43-year-old accused, police reported.

On the pretext of a conversation, the accused lured the victim to the crime scene, where he allegedly stabbed her multiple times. Despite passerby efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police have registered a case and apprehended the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

