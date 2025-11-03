Supreme Court Seeks Action on Air Pollution Measures in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court mandated the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to provide an affidavit outlining measures to prevent worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized the importance of proactive actions instead of waiting for severe pollution levels.

Amicus curiae Aparajita Singh highlighted reports of non-functioning air quality monitoring stations during Diwali. Of 37 stations, only nine operated continuously, complicating the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). She urged for a clear action plan from CAQM, noting that earlier orders required pre-emptive strategies.

Despite these concerns, the court permitted limited use of green firecrackers during Diwali under set conditions aimed at reconciling tradition with environmental and health priorities. Concurrently, the Central and State Pollution Control Boards are tasked with continuous monitoring and reporting on air quality.

