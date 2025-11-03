Supreme Court Cracks Down on Digital Arrests: A Cybercrime Epidemic

The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of cybercrime known as digital arrests, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials to extort money from victims, including senior citizens.

With an estimated Rs 3000 crore swindled through these scams, the court emphasized the pressing need for stringent judicial orders to curb such crimes. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and Joymalya Bagchi reviewed confidential reports from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the issue.

Highlighting the international reach of these scams, the court addressed the necessity of empowering investigative agencies and sought responses from the CBI regarding resource requirements for handling digital arrest cases efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)