Romania's Strategic Funding in 2026: A Debt Reduction Plan
In 2026, Romania aims to lower foreign debt issuance with non-market funding, according to Romanian debt agency chief Stefan Nanu. Utilizing European Union recovery funds, the EU's Safe defence mechanism, and loans from international financial institutions, non-market funding could reach 8 billion euros.
Romania is gearing up for a strategic reduction of its foreign debt issuance in 2026, thanks to substantial non-market funding, revealed Stefan Nanu, the Romanian debt agency chief, on Monday.
Romania plans to leverage European Union recovery funds, the EU's Safe defence mechanism, and loans from international financial institutions to accumulate up to 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion) in non-market funding by 2026, he clarified.
This move represents a significant step towards stabilizing Romania's economy and ensuring fiscal resilience amidst various financial challenges.
