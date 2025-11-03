Romania's Strategic Funding in 2026: A Debt Reduction Plan

Romania is gearing up for a strategic reduction of its foreign debt issuance in 2026, thanks to substantial non-market funding, revealed Stefan Nanu, the Romanian debt agency chief, on Monday.

Romania plans to leverage European Union recovery funds, the EU's Safe defence mechanism, and loans from international financial institutions to accumulate up to 8 billion euros ($9.33 billion) in non-market funding by 2026, he clarified.

This move represents a significant step towards stabilizing Romania's economy and ensuring fiscal resilience amidst various financial challenges.

