Tamil Nadu CM Urges Diplomatic Rescue for Fishermen
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on the Indian External Affairs Minister to engage diplomatically with Sri Lanka for the release of arrested fishermen. Thirty-one fishermen from Nagapattinam and four from Ramanathapuram were detained by Sri Lankan Navy for boundary violations, heightening community distress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued a fervent plea to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to swiftly engage with Sri Lankan authorities to secure the release of the arrested fishermen, along with their boats.
The Sri Lankan Navy detained 31 fishermen from Nagapattinam and four more from Ramanathapuram district for alleged border violations, exacerbating tension and fear in the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu.
With 114 fishermen and 247 boats currently held by Sri Lanka, Stalin emphasizes the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to restore peace and livelihood security among the affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
