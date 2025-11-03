President Murmu Addresses Uttarakhand Assembly on State’s 25th Anniversary

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu today addressed the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebration marking 25 years of Uttarakhand’s formation. The special session brought together state legislators, dignitaries, and members of the public to commemorate the state’s journey of progress since its creation on 9 November 2000.

Celebrating a Quarter Century of Progress

In her address, President Murmu congratulated the people of Uttarakhand for their resilience, hard work, and commitment to development over the past two and a half decades. She described Uttarakhand as a state that has “blended spirituality with sustainability and progress with preservation,” becoming a symbol of balance between modernity and tradition.

The President acknowledged the sacrifices made by countless individuals during the movement for statehood, emphasizing that their vision continues to guide Uttarakhand’s path toward prosperity. “The success of the last 25 years is a tribute to those who struggled to make Uttarakhand a reality,” she said.

Legislatures as Pillars of Democracy

Highlighting the central role of legislative institutions, President Murmu reminded lawmakers that legislative assemblies form the backbone of India’s parliamentary democracy. Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, she noted that the framers of the Constitution placed great importance on continuous accountability in a parliamentary system.

“Constant accountability to the people is both the strength and the challenge of our democracy,” she remarked. Legislators, she said, serve as the most vital link between the government and citizens, carrying the voice of the people into the halls of governance.

She urged the members of the Uttarakhand Assembly to uphold this trust by remaining deeply connected with their constituencies, identifying local challenges, and addressing them with empathy and efficiency.

Beyond Party Lines: A Call for United Development

The President called upon legislators to pursue developmental and welfare goals beyond party lines, emphasizing that governance rooted in compassion and inclusivity builds lasting public trust.

“Developmental work that transcends political divisions embodies the true spirit of democracy,” she said, urging representatives to prioritize the welfare of underprivileged and marginalized communities.

Murmu stressed the importance of creating opportunities for the youth, describing them as “the architects of a stronger, more vibrant India.” She added that the younger generation of Uttarakhand must be empowered through better education, employment, and entrepreneurship avenues.

Commending Uttarakhand’s Legislative Achievements

President Murmu praised the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly for its progressive lawmaking record, noting that over 550 bills have been passed since the state’s inception. Among the landmark legislations she mentioned were the:

Uttarakhand Lokayukta Bill , promoting transparency and accountability in governance;

Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Bill , ensuring equitable land distribution;

Anti-Copying Bill, safeguarding integrity in the education system.

She also commended the Assembly’s decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aligning with Article 44 of the Constitution. “This is a historic step that fulfills a constitutional vision of uniformity in civil laws for all citizens,” she said.

Preserving Nature While Advancing Development

Turning to Uttarakhand’s environmental wealth, the President lauded the state for balancing economic progress with ecological preservation. She noted that Uttarakhand’s mountains, forests, and rivers — particularly the Ganga and Yamuna — form the spiritual and ecological lifeline of India.

“The state must continue to walk the path of sustainable development, ensuring that its natural gifts are protected for generations to come,” she said.

She highlighted Uttarakhand’s achievements in multiple sectors, including renewable energy, eco-tourism, education, healthcare, and digital connectivity, all of which have improved the state’s human development indices.

A Vision for Uttarakhand’s Future

President Murmu expressed confidence that the next phase of Uttarakhand’s development would be marked by innovation, inclusivity, and national pride. “With the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ the people and leaders of Uttarakhand will take the state and the country forward on the path of rapid and equitable growth,” she concluded.

The Silver Jubilee session was attended by Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, members of the state cabinet, and other distinguished guests. The event also featured cultural performances and exhibits celebrating Uttarakhand’s rich heritage, from folk music to handicrafts, symbolizing the unity of its diverse communities.

As the celebrations continue, President Murmu’s message resonated strongly — urging the hill state to remain a model of responsible governance, social harmony, and sustainable progress as it steps confidently into its next 25 years.