India Post Payments Bank Partners with EPFO to Offer Free Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services

In a major step toward enhancing ease of living for pensioners across India, the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) — a wholly-owned entity under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications — has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment, to provide doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services to pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS’95).

The MoU was exchanged between Shri R. Viswesvaran, Managing Director & CEO of IPPB, and Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC), EPFO, during the 73rd Foundation Day celebration of EPFO. The event was graced by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, as the Chief Guest. Also present were Ms. Vandana Gurnani, Secretary (Labour & Employment), members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), senior officers from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, EPFO, and IPPB officials.

Transforming Pensioner Services Through Technology

The new partnership enables pensioners across the country to submit their Digital Life Certificates (Jeevan Pramaan) directly from their homes without needing to visit banks, pension offices, or EPFO branches. Using IPPB’s expansive last-mile postal network, over 1.65 lakh post offices and more than 3 lakh postal service providers (Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks) equipped with Doorstep Banking devices will assist pensioners in completing the digital process securely.

These postal personnel will use Face Authentication Technology and Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication to verify pensioners’ identity and generate their DLCs on the spot. Once completed, pensioners will receive a confirmation SMS, and their certificates will be accessible online at jeevanpramaan.gov.in the next day.

A Free, Inclusive, and Convenient Service

Importantly, EPFO will bear the full cost of generating Digital Life Certificates, ensuring that the service is completely free of charge for pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme. This initiative is especially significant for elderly pensioners in rural and semi-urban regions, who often face mobility challenges or lack access to banking infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Shri R. Viswesvaran, MD & CEO of IPPB, emphasized the inclusive nature of the initiative:

“This partnership with EPFO reinforces IPPB’s mission to bring essential financial and citizen services to every doorstep in India. With our technology-enabled postal network and trusted last-mile reach, EPFO pensioners—especially in rural and semi-urban areas—will now be able to complete their life certificate submission seamlessly, with dignity and convenience. This initiative aligns perfectly with the Government of India’s Digital India and Ease of Living visions, ensuring that technology truly benefits senior citizens and pensioners across the country.”

Empowering Pensioners Through Digital India

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) initiative, popularly known as Jeevan Pramaan, was launched by the Government of India to simplify pension verification and reduce paperwork for retirees. Traditionally, pensioners were required to physically visit their banks or pension offices to submit life certificates, leading to inconvenience and delays.

In 2020, IPPB became one of the first government entities to introduce Doorstep Digital Life Certificate services, leveraging Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication to generate certificates efficiently. The addition of Face Authentication technology has further enhanced accessibility, particularly for elderly pensioners with worn-out fingerprints or mobility challenges.

The process is simple:

The pensioner contacts their local Postman or Gramin Dak Sevak, or visits their nearest Post Office. They provide their Aadhaar number and pension details. Identity verification is completed using Face or Fingerprint biometric authentication. The system instantly generates the Digital Life Certificate, linked directly to the EPFO pension database. A confirmation SMS is sent to the pensioner, and the certificate can be viewed online the following day.

Strengthening Digital Governance and Last-Mile Connectivity

This collaboration marks another milestone in India’s journey toward digital governance and inclusive service delivery, leveraging the trusted postal infrastructure to empower citizens. The initiative not only supports senior citizens and pensioners, but also showcases how India’s postal network can act as a bridge between government institutions and citizens, particularly in underserved regions.

By integrating AI-based facial recognition, biometric authentication, and secure digital infrastructure, IPPB and EPFO are demonstrating how frontier technologies can simplify public service access while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Aligning with National Vision for Ease of Living

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the collaboration, noting that it reflects the government’s commitment to improving the ease of living for senior citizens through innovation and inter-departmental synergy. “Digital transformation is not just about technology—it is about bringing governance to the doorstep of every citizen. This initiative ensures that our pensioners, who have served the nation, can now access essential services with comfort and dignity,” he said.

A Step Forward in Inclusive Digital Transformation

With this MoU, India Post Payments Bank further strengthens its role as a key partner in delivering citizen-centric digital services. Beyond financial inclusion, IPPB has been instrumental in expanding doorstep banking, Aadhaar services, bill payments, insurance enrollments, and government benefit transfers, reaching every corner of the country through the postal network.

This latest initiative underlines the shared vision of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Good Governance, ensuring that no citizen — regardless of geography, age, or digital literacy — is left behind in the country’s transformation journey.