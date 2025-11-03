Supreme Court Puts Hold on Karnataka's Ticketing Rule

The Supreme Court has halted the enforcement of a Karnataka High Court order that required multiplexes to keep comprehensive records for every movie ticket sold. This move comes as the High Court division had sought such records while hearing a plea against the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

These rules aimed to cap cinema ticket prices at Rs 200, a decision initially stayed by a single judge's order on September 23. The Supreme Court bench, which includes Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, expressed concerns over multiplex pricing strategies, citing a Rs 100 charge for a water bottle.

The Supreme Court has now intervened, staying the High Court's order and is set to review a plea from the Multiplex Association of India. Respondents, including the Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce, have been given four weeks to present their arguments. The court emphasized its intent to make movie-going more affordable to encourage attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)