Tiananmen Vigil Case Highlights Hong Kong's Ongoing Battle for Democracy

In a landmark decision on Monday, a Hong Kong court denied a bid by a former Tiananmen vigil organizer to dismiss her indictment, advancing what is seen as a significant case in the years-long clampdown on the city's pro-democracy movement.

Chow Hang-tung, a former leader of the group, was charged in 2021 with inciting subversion, which carries severe penalties. Alongside fellow leaders Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow faces allegations under a national security law instituted by Beijing in 2020.

The charges are criticized for being overly broad, with opposition claiming they suppress free expression. The Hong Kong government defends the security law as vital for restoring order post-2019 protests.

