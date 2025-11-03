Shocking Train Incident: Woman Pushed From Moving Train

A shocking incident occurred on the Kerala Express near Varkala, where a woman named Sreekutty was pushed out of a moving train by Suresh Kumar, an intoxicated passenger. The altercation began when Sreekutty refused to move from the doorway, prompting Kumar to kick her out of the train in a fit of rage.

Archana, Sreekutty's friend, screamed for help, and the accused attempted to force her out as well. Fellow passengers managed to prevent further harm by pulling the emergency chain, alerting authorities, and assisting Archana. The injured Sreekutty remains in ICU, under close medical observation with serious head and abdominal injuries.

Authorities swiftly acted by arresting and charging Kumar with attempted murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Health Minister Veena George has directed medical experts to ensure comprehensive care for Sreekutty, whose family remains anxious about her condition. The incident raises serious concerns about passenger safety on trains.