CGCA Vandana Gupta Launches Delhi Pension Campaign, Targets 100% DLC Submission Under Nationwide Drive

In a major stride toward strengthening pensioner welfare and digital empowerment, Hon’ble Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) Smt. Vandana Gupta inaugurated the Pension Campaign for the Delhi Circle at the Office of the Principal Controller of Communication Accounts (Pr. CCA), Delhi. The initiative forms part of the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0, spearheaded by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), aimed at ensuring seamless, transparent, and efficient pension services across the country.

Promoting Digital Transformation in Pension Services

Marking the launch, Smt. Vandana Gupta personally submitted a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) for a pensioner, symbolizing the campaign’s commitment to complete digitalization of pension processes. Through video conferencing, she directed all CCA field offices to strive for 100% Digital Life Certificate submission, reinforcing the Department’s mission of delivering “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

Interacting directly with pensioners, Smt. Gupta listened to their concerns and discussed solutions to enhance service delivery and ease of access. She emphasized that technology-driven reforms like the SAMPANN portal are vital in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and convenience for pensioners, particularly for those who are elderly or face mobility challenges.

Health, Wellness, and Cyber Safety for Pensioners

Alongside the pension campaign launch, Smt. Gupta also inaugurated a health camp for pensioners organized at the venue. The event featured awareness sessions on cybersecurity, with special focus on the Sanchar Saathi App/Portal, developed to protect senior citizens from telecom fraud, spam calls, and digital threats.

Highlighting the importance of digital safety, she noted that the initiative aims to empower elderly pensioners to navigate online platforms securely. “In the digital era, awareness is protection. Our pensioners must be digitally confident and cyber-safe,” she stated, underlining the department’s holistic approach to welfare encompassing physical, emotional, and digital well-being.

Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0: The Largest Outreach Drive

The 4th National Digital Life Certificate Campaign, being conducted from 1st to 30th November 2025, is India’s largest-ever outreach initiative for pensioners. Organized by the DoPPW, the campaign covers every district and over 2,000 sub-divisional headquarters nationwide.

This monumental effort involves collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), 19 Pension Disbursing Banks, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations (PWAs), UIDAI, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The joint initiative is aimed at ensuring that no pensioner is left behind in the shift to digital governance.

CGCA’s Nationwide Commitment

Under the DLC 4.0 campaign, the Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts will organize 320 dedicated camps across India—a significant increase from 226 camps in 2024. The ambitious target is to achieve 100% submission of Digital Life Certificates, thereby simplifying pension renewal for every beneficiary.

The campaign specifically focuses on assisting 22,300 pensioners whose Life Certificates are set to expire in November 2025. Remarkably, the CGCA has already facilitated the collection of nearly 1.6 lakh Digital Life Certificates in the current fiscal year.

The CGCA currently oversees a pensioner base of 3,99,470 individuals, including those from MTNL, with 3,28,678 pensioners successfully migrated to the SAMPANN system, a revolutionary platform that automates end-to-end pension processing and disbursement.

SAMPANN: A Model of Digital Governance

The SAMPANN (System for Accounting and Management of Pension) portal, launched on 29th December 2018 by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, represents a major step toward transparent and efficient pension management. The platform integrates the entire pension lifecycle—from sanction and authorization to direct credit into pensioners’ bank accounts—thus eliminating intermediaries and delays.

Through SAMPANN, pensioners enjoy access to e-PPOs, payment history, monthly statements, and grievance tracking, along with timely SMS/email notifications. It has not only enhanced convenience but also resulted in annual savings exceeding ₹40 crore, underscoring the government’s focus on efficiency and fiscal prudence.

Describing SAMPANN as an embodiment of “Digital India” and “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”, Smt. Gupta stated that the system brings accountability, speed, and reliability to pension disbursement, ensuring that every rupee reaches the intended beneficiary promptly.

Expanding Welfare Beyond Pensions

In alignment with the DoPPW’s all-India pension outreach, the CGCA is also rolling out Ayurveda and Yoga sessions, wellness camps, and cybersecurity awareness drives nationwide. These initiatives aim to promote holistic well-being, supporting the physical health, emotional balance, and digital empowerment of the pensioner community.

Smt. Vandana Gupta reaffirmed that the CGCA’s goal is not just to provide timely pensions but to ensure dignity, health, and safety for every retiree. “Our pensioners are not beneficiaries—they are the foundation of our institutions. Their welfare defines the quality of our governance,” she remarked.

Information for Delhi-NCR Pensioners

Details of the upcoming Telecom Pensioners Jeevan Pramaan Facilitation Camps being conducted by the Office of the Principal Controller of Communication Accounts (Pr. CCA), Delhi, across the Delhi-NCR region during November 2025 are available on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website: 👉 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2184265

A Digital Future for Pensioners

The launch of the Delhi Circle Pension Campaign underlines India’s unwavering commitment to digital inclusion and citizen-centric governance. Through initiatives like DLC 4.0 and SAMPANN, the government continues to reshape pension administration into a transparent, efficient, and compassionate service, ensuring that every pensioner—regardless of geography or age—remains connected, supported, and empowered.