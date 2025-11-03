Left Menu

Global Prospects: Strengthening Maritime Security through Information Sharing

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti at the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop urged coordinated global efforts to tackle maritime challenges. Highlighting the Indian Ocean Region's significance, he advocated for information sharing to enhance security and adapt to threats, stressing maritime collaboration among 29 countries and regional organizations.

Updated: 03-11-2025 19:33 IST
Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, addressing participants at the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop, emphasized the paramount importance of global cooperation in countering complex maritime security threats. Speaking to attendees from 29 nations, he outlined a strategy focused on real-time coordination and information sharing across the Indian Ocean Region.

The three-day workshop, inaugurated at the Information Fusion Centre in Gurugram, aims to address piracy, contraband smuggling, and environmental concerns in critical global shipping lanes. With rising tensions in the Middle East and resurgent piracy in the Gulf of Aden, Vice Admiral Sobti underscored the need for proactive adaptation and comprehensive regional dynamics understanding.

The event proceeds after the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue in Delhi, highlighting the interconnectedness of maritime challenges and the forum's vitality in safeguarding sea lanes. Representatives also include regional bodies like BIMSTEC and IORA, enhancing maritime safety pleas through collective international efforts.

