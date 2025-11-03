Global Diplomacy on Display: Key Political Visits and International Summits

In a display of active global diplomacy, numerous international visPlaceSpecialHTMLCommentHereits and summits are scheduled across the world, as detailed in a comprehensive political diary.

The EU-African Union summit in Luanda marks a significant event where leaders from 27 EU countries and 55 African Union member states will focus on strengthening cooperation in crucial areas like peace and security, economic integration, and green development.

Meanwhile, the CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia brings together leaders from 33 Latin American and Caribbean nations along with 27 EU member states to enhance bi-regional cooperation in various sectors, including environmental sustainability and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)