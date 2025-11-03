GNU Leaders Reaffirm Unity and Commitment to Fast-Tracking Service Delivery

The leaders of the ten political parties that make up South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) have reaffirmed their collective commitment to the stability, unity, and progress of the seventh administration, pledging to intensify service delivery and accelerate the implementation of national priorities.

The reaffirmation followed a two-day leadership retreat held at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng over the weekend. The gathering, described as both “constructive and forward-looking,” brought together the heads of all GNU parties for a strategic review of progress made since the coalition government was formed after the 2024 General Elections.

A United Front Amid Challenges

In a joint statement, GNU leaders declared that the administration remains “united and strong” despite periodic tensions. The retreat, they said, provided an opportunity for reflection on the implementation of the GNU Statement of Intent, engagement on current domestic and international issues, and consideration of critical challenges confronting South Africa.

“The leaders were unanimous that the GNU is united and strong. The meeting agreed that this forum of party leaders would meet regularly to provide strategic political direction to the work of the GNU,” the statement read.

While acknowledging past difficulties, particularly those arising from the 2025 budget process, the leaders said valuable lessons had been learned. “It has drawn important lessons from these experiences and will ensure more effective consultation in developing fiscal priorities and frameworks.”

All parties reaffirmed their “full commitment to the GNU as a reflection of the will of voters” and a mechanism to advance the interests of all South Africans.

16 Months of Progress and Stability

Formed in June 2024, the GNU brought together parties across the political spectrum to forge a coalition of stability and shared governance. Sixteen months on, the coalition credited itself with providing the country “stability and leadership” at a time of economic difficulty and social strain.

“The GNU remains focused on resolving the concerns of the South African people — unemployment, poverty, the cost of living, crime, corruption, and service delivery,” the joint statement emphasised.

The GNU’s Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP), adopted as a transformative roadmap for the administration’s five-year term, builds upon the Statement of Intent and focuses on inclusive growth, job creation, and the construction of a capable developmental state.

Key Achievements to Date

According to the statement, several key milestones have been achieved since the GNU took office, including:

Infrastructure and economic reform: Launch of large-scale infrastructure maintenance and construction initiatives; reforms in energy, logistics, telecommunications, water, and visas to boost growth and efficiency.

Trade and exports: Diversification of exports and expansion into new and existing international markets to cushion against tariff shocks.

Education and youth development: Expansion of early childhood development and strengthening of foundational education systems.

Employment creation: Unprecedented opportunities through public employment and livelihood programmes, particularly for youth.

Social protection: Sustained financial support for vulnerable households, even amid fiscal constraints.

“These collective achievements have laid the groundwork for sustained recovery and transformation,” the statement said.

Accelerating Implementation and Impact

While celebrating these successes, the GNU leaders admitted that progress must now translate into tangible results for ordinary South Africans. “Work underway needs to be accelerated and its impact needs to be felt by all South Africans,” they stressed.

To that end, several urgent priorities were identified:

Public sector reform: Streamlining of government processes and structures, and further professionalisation and depoliticisation of the public service.

Food security: Development of a comprehensive national food security plan to combat hunger and malnutrition.

Youth empowerment: Launch of a skills development and employment strategy to expand opportunities for young people.

Crime and safety: Intensified action against gangsterism, organised crime, and corruption, backed by capable and ethical leadership in the criminal justice system.

Local governance: Empowering national and provincial governments to intervene effectively where municipalities fail to deliver.

Immigration control: A coordinated response to illegal immigration, coupled with improved border management and expanded economic inclusion for citizens.

State-owned enterprises: Strengthened oversight and governance of SOEs, including new minimum standards for board appointments to curb mismanagement.

Renewed Spirit of Cooperation

The statement concluded with a strong reaffirmation of unity and shared purpose among GNU partners. “The leaders were clear that the GNU is now more cohesive, determined, and focused than ever before. The GNU is focused on urgency and action and remains true to its fundamental purpose: to serve the interests and meet the needs of all South Africans,” the statement read.

Building a Future of Inclusive Governance

Analysts have noted that the GNU’s emphasis on collective decision-making, despite political diversity, marks a new phase in South African politics — one that prioritises pragmatism over partisanship. The GNU’s stability, they argue, will depend on continued consultation, trust-building, and compromise between coalition partners.

As South Africa navigates complex social and economic challenges, the GNU’s performance in the coming months will be a litmus test of its ability to deliver reform, foster unity, and improve the daily lives of citizens — the very goals that brought the coalition together in the first place.