Uttarakhand's Progress: A Four-Year Journey of Impactful Governance

The Uttarakhand government unveiled a booklet highlighting its achievements over four years, focusing on economic growth, social harmony, and cultural preservation. Key initiatives include the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating and anti-conversion laws, and various first-time programs in India, significantly boosting the state's development and reducing unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:39 IST
The Uttarakhand government has published a booklet detailing its accomplishments over the past four years, with highlights such as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, an anti-cheating law, and amendments to land laws taking center stage. Named 'Dhami Ki Dhamak - 4 Saal Bemisal,' the booklet celebrates Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tenure and the state's significant strides in various sectors.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the inclusive development witnessed in Uttarakhand under his leadership, highlighting advances in the economy, infrastructure, social cohesion, and cultural conservation. The booklet claims over 100 government initiatives have left a lasting mark, advancing the state to national prominence.

The report showcases the government's financial success, including increased mining revenue and industrial growth. It notes the employment boost, with over 26,000 new government jobs and the reduction of the unemployment rate to 4.4%. Additionally, the government has taken firm stands against 'land jihad' and 'love jihad,' enacted the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, and executed various notable initiatives like Operation Kalnemi and the Manaskhand Temple Circuit project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

