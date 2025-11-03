Haryana Cabinet Unveils Major Reforms: Compassionate Jobs, Transfer Policies, and Property Rights

On Monday, the Haryana Cabinet announced a series of impactful measures aimed at improving employment and property rights within the state. The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a policy amendment granting compassionate jobs to family members of those who lost their lives during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This amendment, part of the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022, is intended to provide fair employment opportunities through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

In a separate educational initiative, the Cabinet sanctioned the Teachers' Transfer Policy, 2025, effectively removing zoning restrictions and allowing educators to select their preferred schools. Additional allowances for certain cadres remain unchanged while accommodating special categories of teachers. The policy allocations are based on a composite score of 80 points, primarily emphasizing age.

Another noteworthy decision includes passing the Haryana Abadi Deh Ordinance, 2025, aimed at granting legal ownership rights in village residential areas. This initiative will empower rural dwellers by simplifying property transfer processes and resolving long-standing border disputes, thereby encouraging economic development and enhancing access to financial services like bank loans.

