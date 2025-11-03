Delhi Court Upholds Trademark Rights of Karim Hotels

A Delhi court has intervened in a trademark dispute, restraining a restaurant in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, from using the name 'Karim's Food'. The court determined that the name too closely resembled the well-known Karim's chain located in the capital.

The case was brought forth by Karim Hotels of Delhi, which claimed the Rampur establishment copied the 'Karim' brand, infringing upon their trademark. District Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra, overseeing the case, recognized that such imitation could potentially harm the plaintiff's reputation and goodwill.

The judgment issued on October 18 resulted in punitive damages of Rs 2 lakh awarded to the plaintiff. Furthermore, a permanent injunction was granted, preventing the defendant and associates from using 'Karim's Food' or any similar trademark moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)