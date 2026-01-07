Tragic Electrocution Claims Sisters' Lives in Rampuri

In a tragic incident in Rampuri, two sisters lost their lives to electrocution after an encounter with a high-tension immersion rod at their residence. Nidhi, 21, was the first to come into contact with the device, followed by her younger sister Laxmi, 19, who tried to save her, according to local police reports.

Upon receiving a distress call, police personnel from the Kotwali station, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Bablu Kumar Verma, swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out necessary actions. However, the lives of the young sisters could not be saved, and their bodies were returned to their grieving family without post-mortem after a family request.

Expressing his support, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal visited the affected family, offering condolences and support in the wake of their loss. The sorrowful episode highlights the need for heightened awareness regarding the use of electrical appliances in households to prevent such devastating accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)