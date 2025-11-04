Left Menu

Soccer Agent Arrested Amidst Gun Threats to Premier League Player

A soccer agent has been detained for allegedly threatening a Premier League player with a firearm in London. The Metropolitan Police arrested the 31-year-old suspect, accused of blackmail and firearm possession, who has been released on bail pending further inquiries. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:05 IST
Soccer Agent Arrested Amidst Gun Threats to Premier League Player

A soccer agent is facing serious allegations after reports emerged claiming he threatened a Premier League player with a gun, as confirmed by British media on Monday.

The unnamed player, in his 20s, was reportedly threatened on September 6 in London's late-night hours while accompanied by a friend, according to BBC and other outlets.

Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police confirmed stepping in after a call at 23.14 local time. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for firearm possession, blackmail, and driving offenses, later released on bail with conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025