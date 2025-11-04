Soccer Agent Arrested Amidst Gun Threats to Premier League Player
A soccer agent has been detained for allegedly threatening a Premier League player with a firearm in London. The Metropolitan Police arrested the 31-year-old suspect, accused of blackmail and firearm possession, who has been released on bail pending further inquiries. No injuries were reported.
A soccer agent is facing serious allegations after reports emerged claiming he threatened a Premier League player with a gun, as confirmed by British media on Monday.
The unnamed player, in his 20s, was reportedly threatened on September 6 in London's late-night hours while accompanied by a friend, according to BBC and other outlets.
Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police confirmed stepping in after a call at 23.14 local time. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for firearm possession, blackmail, and driving offenses, later released on bail with conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
