Soccer Agent Arrested Amidst Gun Threats to Premier League Player

A soccer agent is facing serious allegations after reports emerged claiming he threatened a Premier League player with a gun, as confirmed by British media on Monday.

The unnamed player, in his 20s, was reportedly threatened on September 6 in London's late-night hours while accompanied by a friend, according to BBC and other outlets.

Following the incident, the Metropolitan Police confirmed stepping in after a call at 23.14 local time. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for firearm possession, blackmail, and driving offenses, later released on bail with conditions.

