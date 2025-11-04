Justice Served: Conviction of 'Pillowcase Rapist' in Notorious Cold Case

A man identified as the 'pillowcase rapist' from a series of attacks in South Florida during the 1980s has been convicted again. On Monday, Miami-Dade jurors declared Robert Koehler, 66, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping, and burglary.

Koehler's latest conviction pertains to a 1984 case where he attacked a 22-year-old woman in her Miami-Dade home. He previously served 17 years for a similar assault in 1983. Koehler will be sentenced on November 24.

Authorities say he covered his or his victims' faces with fabric, which led to his chilling moniker. A task force was formed due to extensive media coverage, but the investigation only progressed in 2020 after a DNA match linked Koehler to numerous unresolved cases.

