Left Menu

Justice Served: Conviction of 'Pillowcase Rapist' in Notorious Cold Case

Robert Koehler, known as the 'pillowcase rapist,' has been convicted for a 1984 sexual assault in Miami-Dade County. The case drew significant attention in the '80s due to the nature and number of attacks. A DNA hit in 2020 linked Koehler to numerous assaults, leading to renewed legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 04-11-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 04:39 IST
Justice Served: Conviction of 'Pillowcase Rapist' in Notorious Cold Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A man identified as the 'pillowcase rapist' from a series of attacks in South Florida during the 1980s has been convicted again. On Monday, Miami-Dade jurors declared Robert Koehler, 66, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping, and burglary.

Koehler's latest conviction pertains to a 1984 case where he attacked a 22-year-old woman in her Miami-Dade home. He previously served 17 years for a similar assault in 1983. Koehler will be sentenced on November 24.

Authorities say he covered his or his victims' faces with fabric, which led to his chilling moniker. A task force was formed due to extensive media coverage, but the investigation only progressed in 2020 after a DNA match linked Koehler to numerous unresolved cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025