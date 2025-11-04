Diplomatic Shock: Peru Cuts Ties with Mexico Over Asylum Debacle

Peru has officially severed diplomatic ties with Mexico following a dramatic asylum-seeking incident involving former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez. This decision was announced by Peru's Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela after Chavez sought refuge in the Mexican embassy to evade criminal charges.

The Mexican foreign ministry has yet to comment on the situation. Peru cited interference in its domestic affairs by Mexican political figures, which spurred the break in relations. The rift highlights tensions over Chavez's alleged involvement in an attempt to dissolve Peru's Congress in late 2022, an act linked to ousted President Pedro Castillo.

Chavez, who faced imprisonment, was recently released pending trial. Her lawyer remains out of contact and unaware of her current status. The situation has escalated diplomatic discord, as Peru firmly reacts to Mexico's handling of the asylum plea.