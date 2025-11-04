Crown Prince's Crucial U.S. Visit: Is a Defense Pact on the Table?

In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18. This visit is part of Trump's broader strategy to expand the Abraham Accords, encouraging Saudi Arabia to join existing agreements between Israel and other nations.

The Saudi leadership has been cautious about joining without progress towards Palestinian statehood. However, Trump remains optimistic, suggesting in a CBS interview that Saudi Arabia may eventually sign on. Discussions may also cover a potential U.S.-Saudi defense agreement, adding another layer of importance to the prince's visit.

Recently, The Financial Times indicated that both nations are hopeful for a defense agreement during bin Salman's visit. The Saudis are seeking U.S. defense guarantees and advanced weaponry access. Historically, Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. arms purchaser, has balanced this military relationship with its oil trade, cementing U.S.-Saudi ties for decades.

