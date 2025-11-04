Deadly Clash in Sinaloa: Authorities Strike Back

In a dramatic encounter in Sinaloa, Mexico, authorities faced an armed group on Monday after midday. The fierce confrontation left 13 attackers dead, as reported by Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch.

The authorities also detained four individuals and successfully rescued nine people who had been kidnapped by the assailants. These actions form part of a broader struggle to maintain control in a state often plagued by violence.

This latest incident adds to the ongoing turmoil in Sinaloa, where rival factions of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel continue to contest territory and power, challenging government efforts to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)