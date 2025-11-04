Heightened Tensions: Australia's Naval Strategy Amid China Challenges

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles emphasized the growing risks faced by its naval operations protecting crucial sea trade routes, notably those traversing the South China Sea. In a speech at the navy conference in Sydney, Marles pointed to China's expansive military build-up as a catalyst for these challenges.

Protests marred the conference, highlighting regional unrest. Approximately 100 demonstrators, including pro-Palestinian factions, clashed with New South Wales state police outside the venue, resulting in 10 arrests and the use of pepper spray by authorities to control the situation.

In response to these rising threats, Australia is boosting its military expenditures, aiming to enhance its naval capabilities. Plans include acquiring Japanese frigates, collaborating with U.S. firm Anduril on submarine drones, and expanding its naval shipyards. This move aligns with preparations for a nuclear-powered submarine fleet under the AUKUS alliance with the U.S. and Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)