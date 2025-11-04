Daring Escape: Fugitive Flees from Police Custody Amid Court Commute

A daring escape unfolded as remand prisoner Balamurugan broke free from police custody while being transported back to Viyyur central jail from a court hearing. The incident, reported by police on Tuesday, happened some one and a half kilometres from the jail premises.

Balamurugan, the son of Madaswamy, stands accused in at least 16 criminal cases across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Authorities indicate that his escape occurred under the escort of Tamil Nadu police following proceedings in a neighbouring state court.

An extensive manhunt is now underway as police intensify their efforts to recapture the notorious criminal, whose trail leaves a mosaic of legal challenges in its wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)