Strengthening Ties: India and Israel's Joint Stand Against Terrorism
India and Israel are set on fostering a global 'zero tolerance' stance against terrorism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for collaboration during discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who is visiting New Delhi to bolster bilateral relations in combating this shared challenge.
India and Israel are poised to intensify their cooperative efforts to achieve a global zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The statement was made by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.
Highlighting the shared threats both nations face, Jaishankar stressed the necessity of unified action in addressing terrorism in all its forms.
The Israeli Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi for a three-day diplomatic visit, emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations in counter-terrorism efforts.
