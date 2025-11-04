Strengthening Ties: India and Israel's Joint Stand Against Terrorism

India and Israel are poised to intensify their cooperative efforts to achieve a global zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The statement was made by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

Highlighting the shared threats both nations face, Jaishankar stressed the necessity of unified action in addressing terrorism in all its forms.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi for a three-day diplomatic visit, emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations in counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)