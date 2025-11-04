Left Menu

Daring Escape: Tamil Nadu Prisoner's Bold Getaway

Balamurugan, a remand prisoner from Tamil Nadu involved in multiple criminal cases, escaped police custody during transport back to Viyyur central jail. The escape happened about 1.5 kilometers from the jail. Authorities are conducting an intense search to recapture the notorious criminal.

  • Country:
  • India

A remand prisoner from Tamil Nadu, known for his involvement in numerous criminal cases, made a daring escape from police custody while being transported to Viyyur central jail. The incident occurred on Monday night during his transfer after a court hearing in a neighboring state.

Balamurugan, the fugitive in question, has a notorious reputation, and is an accused in at least 16 cases in Tamil Nadu alone. His escape happened approximately 1.5 kilometers away from the jail premises, according to jail officials.

The Tamil Nadu police are now in an intense pursuit to apprehend Balamurugan once again. Authorities have heightened security measures in the area as they continue the hunt for the escaped criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

