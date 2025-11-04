Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Key Decisions Amid Looming Elections

The Maharashtra cabinet approved 21 strategic decisions as local body elections approach. The closure of MAHA ARC Ltd, funding for educational and developmental projects, land allocation for housing, tax exemptions, and healthcare improvements are among the agendas. Celebrations for Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur's anniversary were also planned, marking a significant meeting.

Amidst the approach of local body elections, Maharashtra's cabinet convened on Tuesday, taking an unprecedented 21 decisions in a single meeting. Key among these was the termination of the state's asset reconstruction firm, MAHA ARC Ltd, due to licensing issues.

The cabinet also addressed developmental and infrastructural initiatives. It sanctioned financial support for Nagpur's Laxminarayan Institute of Technology and approved a new polytechnic in Chandrapur. Additionally, a state guarantee was given for a loan intended for the Virar–Alibaug Corridor Project.

Public welfare decisions included tax exemptions for housing projects in Solapur, healthcare scheme enhancements, and funding for events celebrating the martyrdom of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur. This comprehensive decision-making aims to boost various sectors, reflecting the impending electoral atmosphere.

