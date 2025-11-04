Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit: A New Chapter?

South Korea's spy agency suggests potential for a U.S.-North Korea summit, forecasting it might happen after joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea scheduled for March. This development was reported by Yonhap News Agency, highlighting the possibility of renewed diplomatic engagement.

According to lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, after a session with the National Intelligence Service, Kim Jong Un is open to discussions with the United States if certain conditions are met. Previously, Kim expressed willingness for talks if the U.S. drops denuclearization demands, although he did not officially respond to President Trump's recent invite for discussions during his visit to South Korea.

President Trump, during his trip to South Korea prior to the APEC summit, mentioned future meetings with North Korea without committing to a timeline. The White House has yet to comment on the summit possibilities. Despite past negotiations faltering due to disagreements over North Korea's nuclear program, both leaders had conducted summits in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, reports of Kim Jong Un's potential health issues seem unfounded, and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is quietly being positioned as his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)