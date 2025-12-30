Tensions Surge as China's PLA Flexes Military Muscle Near Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army launched extensive military drills near Taiwan to assert its territorial claims amid heightened tensions. The exercises involved air and sea coordination, impacting regional stability and transportation. Both sides monitored activities closely, while diplomatic fallout reached nations like the US and Japan, complicating international relations.
In a provocative display of military might, China's People's Liberation Army conducted a second day of large-scale drills around Taiwan on Tuesday, showcasing its capabilities to deter foreign intervention in the self-governed island.
The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command deployed naval and aerial assets, including destroyers, frigates, fighters, and bombers to waters north and south of Taiwan, testing sea-air coordination and blockading strategies. Ground forces participated in live-fire exercises north of the island, achieving set objectives, according to a command spokesperson.
The exercises escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait as international aviation was disrupted, with China asserting its readiness to counter attempts to split Taiwan from its control. Diplomatic strains extended globally, impacting relations between China, the US, and Japan as military maneuvers raised questions of regional security.
ALSO READ
Embracing Australia: An Insider's Guide for International Students
Precious Metals and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Asian Markets
Tensions Soar as China's Military Drills Encircle Taiwan
Market Volatility Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Precious Metals and Asian Shares in Focus
Taiwan Encircled: China's Largest Military Exercises Heighten Tensions