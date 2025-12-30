Left Menu

Tensions Surge as China's PLA Flexes Military Muscle Near Taiwan

China's People's Liberation Army launched extensive military drills near Taiwan to assert its territorial claims amid heightened tensions. The exercises involved air and sea coordination, impacting regional stability and transportation. Both sides monitored activities closely, while diplomatic fallout reached nations like the US and Japan, complicating international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:48 IST
Tensions Surge as China's PLA Flexes Military Muscle Near Taiwan

In a provocative display of military might, China's People's Liberation Army conducted a second day of large-scale drills around Taiwan on Tuesday, showcasing its capabilities to deter foreign intervention in the self-governed island.

The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command deployed naval and aerial assets, including destroyers, frigates, fighters, and bombers to waters north and south of Taiwan, testing sea-air coordination and blockading strategies. Ground forces participated in live-fire exercises north of the island, achieving set objectives, according to a command spokesperson.

The exercises escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait as international aviation was disrupted, with China asserting its readiness to counter attempts to split Taiwan from its control. Diplomatic strains extended globally, impacting relations between China, the US, and Japan as military maneuvers raised questions of regional security.

TRENDING

1
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.

BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Be...

 India
2
Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

 Global
3
Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

 India
4
West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims Shah in Kolkata.

West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025