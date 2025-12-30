In a provocative display of military might, China's People's Liberation Army conducted a second day of large-scale drills around Taiwan on Tuesday, showcasing its capabilities to deter foreign intervention in the self-governed island.

The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command deployed naval and aerial assets, including destroyers, frigates, fighters, and bombers to waters north and south of Taiwan, testing sea-air coordination and blockading strategies. Ground forces participated in live-fire exercises north of the island, achieving set objectives, according to a command spokesperson.

The exercises escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait as international aviation was disrupted, with China asserting its readiness to counter attempts to split Taiwan from its control. Diplomatic strains extended globally, impacting relations between China, the US, and Japan as military maneuvers raised questions of regional security.