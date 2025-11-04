Left Menu

Tragic Midday Attack: Man Fatally Stabbed in Pune

A man named Mayank Kharare was tragically murdered in broad daylight on Bajirao Road, Pune. Unknown assailants attacked him in a suspected revenge-driven incident. Police are investigating all potential motives and have launched efforts to capture the culprits responsible for this crime.

Pune | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:26 IST
In a chilling incident on Tuesday afternoon, an unidentified group stabbed a man to death on a bustling street in Pune.

Police reported that the attack happened at 3:15 PM near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road, leading to the tragic demise of Mayank Kharare.

The culprits, riding a two-wheeler, are suspected to have committed this act due to previous enmity. Although no gang involvement is suspected, all angles are being scrutinized in the ongoing police investigation. Meanwhile, police teams have been mobilized to apprehend those responsible, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale.

