Tragic Midday Attack: Man Fatally Stabbed in Pune

In a chilling incident on Tuesday afternoon, an unidentified group stabbed a man to death on a bustling street in Pune.

Police reported that the attack happened at 3:15 PM near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road, leading to the tragic demise of Mayank Kharare.

The culprits, riding a two-wheeler, are suspected to have committed this act due to previous enmity. Although no gang involvement is suspected, all angles are being scrutinized in the ongoing police investigation. Meanwhile, police teams have been mobilized to apprehend those responsible, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale.

(With inputs from agencies.)